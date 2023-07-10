Mexican Coca-Cola Bottler Femsa Says CEO Is Stepping Down Due to Cancer Treatment

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Femsa said Monday that Daniel Rodriguez Cofre, who presided over the company’s divestment of non-strategic assets, was stepping down as CEO to focus on treatment for a previously diagnosed colon cancer.

The company’s board approved replacing him with Chairman and former CEO Jose Antonio Fernandez Carbajal as interim head effective immediately, according to a statement.

“After a period of deep reflection, I have made this difficult decision, which I believe is the best for my family and for FEMSA,” Rodriguez Cofre said.

Femsa said in February that Rodriguez Cofre had been recently diagnosed with colon cancer. Rodriguez Cofre would remain in his post through treatment and recovery with support from executive staff, the company said then.

Treatment was just beginning and everything was going according to plan, Rodriguez Cofre said in February.

Femsa’s board in February approved a plan to divest its Heineken Group stake, selling about €3.3 billion of its shares on May 31. The same day, the company said it planned to divest a $1.4 billion stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot.

The company is the largest convenience retailer in Latin America, operating about 20,000 stores and more than 3,600 pharmacies across the region.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.