(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government wants to prioritize hydroelectric power supplied by a public utility over privately owned wind and solar generation as the nation restructures its electricity network, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said Monday.

The country is seeking to cut private sector participation in electricity generation to 46% from 62%, Nahle said during a press briefing with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mexico’s nationalist government is seeking to roll back previous liberalization of the sector and return to a fossil fuels-heavy energy model mainly run by the state, in a bid to limit the power of foreign companies and cut electricity costs for consumers. The bill that Lopez Obrador presented to congress on Sept. 30 calls for a constitutional change to give more power to the state utility Comision Federal de Electricidad, or CFE. It would also fold the country’s energy regulators into the state-owned producers they regulate.

It’s unclear if the government has enough votes in both houses of congress to get the bill approved, and similar bills in the past have been blocked by courts. Even so, the effort is alarming Mexico’s wind and solar energy associations, who say it would violate pledges Mexico made under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Energy Regulatory Commission, or the CRE, would be folded into the state utility under the government’s plans, Nahle said.

