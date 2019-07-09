(Bloomberg) -- Mexican Finance Minsiter Carlos Urzua abruptly resigned on Tuesday, citing differences over the policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The nation’s currency and stocks tumbled.

The peso lost 1.5% to 19.1973 per dollar at 11:28 a.m. in Mexico City.

“There have been many discrepancies in economic matters,” Urzua wrote on a Twitter post, adding that Lopez Obrador’s decisions on matters of public administration have lacked substance. “I’m convinced that economic policy should be based on evidence, considering the various effects it may have and free from all extremism, whether from the right or left.”

