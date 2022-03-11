(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government is shaming gas stations that are charging more at the pump amid global shortages and singled out Royal Dutch Shell Plc by posting their soaring prices on Twitter.

“While companies like Shell boost prices, Mexico’s state-owned oil giant Pemex won’t raise them above inflation,” Jesus Ramirez, the spokesman for the president, said on Twitter late Thursday. “The government calls on companies not to speculate and not abuse consumers.”

Below the comment Ramirez ran a photo of a Shell station in Mexico City charging 30.49 pesos per liter ($1.45) for premium alongside a Pemex station charging only 22.99 pesos.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been pledging for days that he won’t increase fuel prices in real terms no matter how high costs rise amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week he promised to use extra income from rising crude prices to subsidize gasoline and diesel and last week his finance minister slashed taxes on fuel.

While Lopez Obrador didn’t mention Shell in his press briefing on Friday, the public shaming is in line with his weekly report of companies that charge the highest and lowest prices at the pump. AMLO, as the president is known, has accused foreign oil companies of pillaging Mexico’s oil riches and has promised to scale back the liberalizing reforms of his predecessors, with the conflict in Ukraine fanning the flames of his energy nationalism and providing fodder for his argument that Mexico should rid itself of dependence on global markets.

Oil prices skyrocketed earlier this week to the highest since 2008, as the loss of Russian flows threaten to impact an already tight market. Prices also surged as the U.S. moved to ban Russian imports, which if followed by other Western nations, could see crude hit $240 a barrel this summer, according to Rystad Energy.

Pemex confirmed Thursday that it was maintaining pump prices. The company reported its largest loss in seven quarters last month and has the highest debt of any oil company.

