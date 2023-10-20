(Bloomberg) -- A carve out of Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno Administracion SA is planning to raise funds via a listing of industrial properties in what could be the biggest Mexican initial public offering in more than five years.

Fibra Next, which will be formed, in part, out of Fibra Uno’s portfolio, is expected to be provide equity investors a way to play the growing demand for factories, warehouses and industrial parks in Mexico when it comes to market.

A draft prospectus posted to the website of the Mexican stock exchange Thursday did not include details on the size or date of the offer. But market watchers have noted the transaction could seek to raise $1.5 billion or more, making it the nation’s largest since at least 2018.

The listing would be the latest in a flurry of IPOs that have helped revive Mexico’s stock market as firms have sought to tap the buzz around “nearshoring” - the trend where manufacturers are moving to Mexico to be closer to the US market.

Shares in Fibra Uno, whose biggest shareholder is the El Mann family that founded the trust, rose as much as 1.5% as they trade around their highest since March 2020 on Friday.

Its shares have risen nearly 20% since it announced plans for the new listing on Sept. 8. Funo, as the parent trust is known, also has commercial, retail and residential properties.

The new trust will include industrial properties from Funo and from a developer owned by the El Mann family, according to the prospectus. Fibra Next will have “the largest industrial portfolio in Mexico and Latin America, with a total of 7.2 million square meters once current projects are completed,” the company said.

Banco BTG Pactual analyst Gordon Lee wrote in a note published last month that the listing could seek to raise around $1.5 billion in a primary offering, while issuing another $1 billion in equity to the El Mann family in exchange for properties. A deal around that size would be Mexico’s biggest since a $1.6 billion placement of shares in a trust backing a new Mexico City airport in March 2018. The development was later canceled by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Companies offering a link to nearshoring have been raising cash since around the middle of last year, including logistics and industrial property-focused Prologis Property Mexico SA, another Mexican REIT, and trucking company Grupo Traxion SAB. Industrial real estate developer Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB raised almost $450 million in a US initial public offering in July that was the biggest by a Mexican company there in more than a decade.

BBVA Casa de Bolsa is the global lead for the new offering, according to Fibra Next’s filing with the exchange.

