Mexican Opposition Party to Vote Against AMLO’s Power Bill
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Mexico opposition party that is key for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s effort to pass a nationalist electricity bill will vote against the legislation, the party’s president said at a public event on Monday.
Alejandro Moreno, the president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, said that the party decided to vote against the bill, which would require that 54% of electricity be generated by the state-owned utility.
