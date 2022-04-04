(Bloomberg) -- A Mexico opposition party that is key for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s effort to pass a nationalist electricity bill will vote against the legislation, the party’s president said at a public event on Monday.

Alejandro Moreno, the president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, said that the party decided to vote against the bill, which would require that 54% of electricity be generated by the state-owned utility.

