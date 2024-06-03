1h ago
Mexican Peso Extends Loss to 2% After Landslide Election Win
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s peso extended its decline, weakening more than 2% against the dollar, as preliminary election results showed the ruling party winning in a landslide that could empower it to increase state control of the economy.
