(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s peso rallied as presidential election results came in largely as expected, with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador poised to claim victory.

The peso strengthened 1 percent to 19.7024 per dollar as of 11:46 a.m. in Tokyo for the biggest gain among the world’s most-traded currencies. It was among the worst performers in the second quarter amid concern that the leftist populist will discourage foreign investment in the energy industry and blow out the budget deficit.

Investors are taking comfort in the orderly nature of the election, with two main rivals conceding defeat after exit polls came out showing Lopez Obrador with a huge lead. When he ran in 2006, Lopez Obrador claimed voter fraud and his supporters took to the streets after he lost by less than one percentage point to National Action Party candidate Felipe Calderon.

“Some remaining uncertainty was left in terms of the execution of the process,” said Tania Escobedo Jacob, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York. “So far it seems that the process has been calm and without major disruptions.”

A very small exchange-traded fund in South Korea that aims to track the MSCI Mexico equity index recorded a few trades in Seoul this morning, gaining 0.7 percent.

The peso pared some of its gains after an exit poll showed Lopez Obrador’s Morena party would likely win a majority in the lower house of Congress, potentially making it easier to push through some of his more radical policies without opposition. Among his proposals are a halt to a $13 billion airport project, the rollback of a historic opening of the energy industry and an expansive fiscal program that he says can be paid for by eliminating waste and fraud.

The vote removed uncertainties surrounding the election, but the peso will probably struggle to keep rising from here, according to Yasuhiro Nakamura, an emerging-market currency trader in Tokyo at Mizuho Bank.

Christian Lawrence, a strategist with Rabobank in New York, said he may revise his peso forecasts after assessing the rection to the election results.

“I’m surprised at the market’s complacency about an Amlo victory,” Lawrence said. “I remain very worried about the potential fiscal slippage we’ll see. But for now, the market is giving the benefit of the doubt.”

