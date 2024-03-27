(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s peso rose to the highest in almost nine years Wednesday, driven by a combination of high interest rates, low volatility and ample liquidity.

The currency is up for the third straight session and has outperformed the MSCI index of emerging market currencies every day since the central bank cut its key interest rate on the afternoon of March 21.

That reduction in borrowing costs, the first in more than three years, came with a warning for those who expected it to be the start of a steep series of cuts. In the accompanying statement, the bank said that future easing would depend on “available information,” which was seen as a move to leave the door open for holding rates in some of the upcoming meetings.

“It sent a sign of caution and the market is only pricing in four more rate cuts this year, which keeps the carry above the historical average,” said Marco Oviedo, a foreign-exchange strategist at XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Still, the peso was the best performing currency in the world this year long before last week’s rate decision, repeatedly shrugging off concerns about delays to the start of the rate-cutting cycle in the US.

A dovish hike by the Bank of Japan, which ended the era of negative interest rates, helped push the peso past 17.00 per dollar at the start of the month. The use of the Japanese yen as a funding currency has been popular with carry traders — who borrow in lower-yielding currencies to buy those that offer higher yields — in Latin America for nearly a decade.

Hedge funds and institutional investors anticipated the recent gains, according to derivatives data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the week through March 19. That data showed asset managers had boosted bullish bets to the highest level in at least a year.

The Mexican peso also had the most favorable outlook among emerging-market currencies, according to a HSBC survey of 121 investors from institutions overseeing $362 billion of EM assets.

“We are in for a period of smooth sailing until the Fall, when the US election could create noise,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies. He expects the peso to strengthen further, ending the year at 16.25 per US dollar.

There’s “plenty of juice left on a long-term basis,” he said.

