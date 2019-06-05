(Bloomberg) -- The Mexican peso fell as much as 1.4% as the currency reeled from a one-two punch, with the first blow from ratings agencies and the second from a reported failure in trade talks with the U.S.

Moody’s Investors Service came first, cutting the country’s outlook to negative from stable, followed by Fitch, which lowered the sovereign rating to BBB from BBB+. Minutes later, the first reports on the failure of the trade talks appeared.

In their decision to downgrade, Fitch cited the increased risk to Mexico’s public finances from state oil company Pemex’s deteriorating credit profile, along with ongoing weakness in the country’s economy. At the same time, the failure of trade talks means that Mexican goods could be hit with 5% tariffs starting Monday -- tariffs that would increase monthly up to a maximum of 25%.

Investors "need to price the first 5% tariff set to start 10 June and gradually the risks for that to increase in July -- and beyond," said Alejandro Cuadrado, a senior strategist at BBVA in New York. "We still need details on the negotiations and any measures that the US specifically pursues since the measure is very broad."

The peso was 0.9% lower at 19.764 per dollar as of 6:45 p.m. in New York, paring earlier losses after President Donald Trump said talks would resume on Thursday.

“Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Trade fears have weighed on Mexican assets since U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about his intentions to apply tariffs last Thursday. Many investors worry that this stress may continue as tariffs imperil a trade deal known as the USMCA between the U.S., Mexico and Canada that still needs to be ratified.

