(Bloomberg) -- The Mexican peso plunged by the most since late May after the abrupt resignation of Finance Minister Carlos Urzua.

Urzua announced his decision on Twitter, citing conflicts of interest and policy disagreements within Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration. The peso fell by as much as 2.3%, trimming its region-leading yearly gains this year to 2.5%. Meantime, the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF tumbled by the most in five weeks and the yield on the nation’s dollar bonds due in 2026 rose to 3.7%.

“This is a very bad sign,” said Benito Berber, the chief economist at Natixis in New York. Arturo Herrera, the deputy finance minister, would be well-received by markets were he to replace Urzua, yet it’s unlikely he gets the job, according to Berber. “Urzua and Herrera gave credibility to economic policy. Without them, the market will just run for the exit.”

