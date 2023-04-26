(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a video that he’s fine and working amid his third positive Covid-19 diagnosis, in his first public appearance since Sunday.

AMLO, as the president is known, said in the 18-minute video recorded at the National Palace in Mexico City that after an intense travel schedule during the weekend, he briefly “fainted in a transitory way” while in a meeting with military generals, but that he “did not lose consciousness.”

The video is likely to ease speculation about the president’s health after several days in which local reports published that he had fainted and his heart health was compromised. Officials had previously rejected those reports.

“There was no effect to the heart, to the brain, nothing,” AMLO added in the video as he walked around the Palace, recalling historical events. “I was left for dead several times. In politics, it has helped me a lot.”

(Tweet translation: “A conversation about my health, for friends and foes”)

Read More: Mexico’s AMLO Gets Covid Third Time Saying Case Isn’t Serious

It’s the third time the Mexican president, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, has contracted the illness, with the previous time in January 2022. Lopez Obrador, 69, suffered a heart attack in 2013.

The president announced the positive diagnosis on Sunday, and since then has delegated his daily news pressers to Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez.

(Updates with additional details from third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.