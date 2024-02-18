(Bloomberg) -- Mexican protesters took to the streets on Sunday in a “march for democracy,” saying President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could be unfairly influencing upcoming elections in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

Marchers demanded a free and fair vote while accusing the head of state of using public programs to benefit his ally Claudia Sheinbaum ahead of the June 2 presidential election. Images on social media showed Mexico City’s central square packed with chanting demonstrators, and organizers said hundreds of thousands of people attended protests that took place in more than 100 cities.

On the whole, AMLO, as the Mexican president is known, enjoys the backing of over half the population according to recent polls, and the nation’s economy outperformed expectations in 2023. Still, detractors say his proposals amount to an effort to consolidate his party’s power while also weakening government checks and balances. Protesters waved signs saying “it’s time for Mexicans to wake up” and warning that “our democracy can’t be touched.”

Earlier in February, AMLO unveiled long-shot constitutional reforms seeking to ensure that successors can’t easily reverse policies that bolstered his support.

Previously, he drew fire when he proposed an overhaul to electoral rules, prompting the top court to annul parts of the reform in separate decisions last year.

When asked about the protests by local media later on Sunday, AMLO responded that he hadn’t been following them closely and that they appeared uneventful.

Sheinbaum’s lead narrowed by 6 points, but she still holds a 16-point advantage over top challenger Xochitl Galvez, according to a survey released by El Financiero in late January.

