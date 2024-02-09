(Bloomberg) -- Mexican discount retailer BBB Foods Inc. rose 8.9% in its trading debut after a $589 million initial public offering, adding momentum to an upswing in US listings.

The company’s shares, which rose as much as 20%, closed Friday at $19.05 after selling for $17.50 in the IPO, which was priced at the top of an elevated range. The company, whose main subsidiary operates more than 2,200 Tiendas 3B stores, has a market value of about $2.14 billion.

The IPO, the fifth-biggest of 29 in the US this year, is one of nine this week as more companies line up to go public after a two-year slump in listings. The offering is also the biggest in the US by a Mexico-based firm since Santander listed its Mexican unit in 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The week is the fourth in a row in which listings on US exchanges have totaled more than $1 billion, the longest such streak since 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The showings by those newly public companies has been mixed so far.

Mixed Record

American Healthcare REIT Inc. priced its $672 million IPO Tuesday at the bottom of its marketed range, though its shares have now climbed 9.3% from the offer price.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc., adding to a run of strong biotechnology showings, topped its range to raise $319 million Wednesday and has since gained 37%. Metagenomi Inc., backed by Moderna Inc., sold shares at the bottom of its range, only to see them fall as much as 31% in its debut Friday.

Read More: Investment Bankers Are Starting to See Mexico as a Money Spinner

BBB Foods is the first consumer-oriented Mexican company to carry out an IPO anywhere since Becle, the maker of Jose Cuervo tequila, listed locally in 2016. Still, Latin America’s second-largest economy saw $1.2 billion in secondary equity issues in the US and Mexico last year from companies profiting from a boom in factory output, tripling the amount raised in 2022.

BBB Foods on Thursday increased the number of shares to be sold in the IPO by about 20% to 33.7 million and lifted the price range to $16.50 to $17.50. The company had earlier marketed about 28 million shares for $14.50 to $16.50 each.

Aldi’s Model

Tiendas 3B was founded by Anthony Hatoum, a Lebanese-American businessman who moved to Mexico about two decades ago to start the discount retailer. Following the business model of German discount chain Aldi, 3B stocks a limited variety of products ranging from snacks and pet food to cleaning products and diapers at competitive costs.

BBB Foods said in its prospects that its name stands for “bueno, bonito y barato,” which the company translates as “good, nice and affordable.”

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, BBB Foods had a net loss of $12 million on sales of $1.8 billion, a 37% increase in revenue from the same period the previous year. The company said in its filings that it sees the potential to open another 12,000 stores in Mexico.

Bolton Partners Ltd., a vehicle affiliated with Hatoum, has almost 47% of the combined voting power in the company after the IPO, according to the filings. Selling shareholders including Hatoum are offering an additional 5 million Class A shares if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option.

The IPO was led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. The company’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TBBB.

