Mexican discount retailer BBB Foods Inc. priced its initial public offering at the top of a marketed range to raise about $589 million, adding momentum to a rebound in US listings.

BBB Foods and its current investors sold 33.7 million shares for $17.50 each, according to a filing on Friday. The IPO is the biggest in the US by a Mexico-based firm since Santander listed its Mexican unit in 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Earlier Thursday, BBB Foods increased the number of shares to be sold by about 20% and lifted the price range to $16.50 to $17.50 a share. The company had earlier marketed about 28 million shares for $14.50 to $16.50 each.

At the IPO price, BBB Foods has a market value of about $2 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mixed Debuts

The offering, the fifth-biggest in the US this year, is one of nine currently set for this week as more companies line up to go public after a two-year slump in listings. American Healthcare REIT Inc., which raised $672 million on Tuesday at the bottom of its marketed range, is up 8.8% from its IPO price.

In January, KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. sold its shares for $2 below the marketed range in its $693 million IPO, with the stock falling 13% since then. Amer Sports Inc. raised $1.37 billion after pricing its shares $3 below its market range, but it has since climbed more than 17%.

The main subsidiary of BBB Foods operates more than 2,200 Tiendas 3B stores across about a dozen states in Mexico.

BBB Foods would be the first consumer-oriented Mexican company to carry out an IPO anywhere since Becle, the maker of Jose Cuervo tequila, listed locally in 2016. Still, Latin America’s second-largest economy saw $1.2 billion in secondary equity issues in the US and Mexico last year from companies profiting from a boom in factory output, tripling the amount raised in 2022.

Tiendas 3B was founded by Anthony Hatoum, a Lebanese-American businessman who moved to Mexico about two decades ago to start the discount retailer. Following the business model of German discount chain Aldi, 3B stocks a limited variety of products ranging from snacks and pet food to cleaning products and diapers at competitive costs. The 3B stands for “bueno, bonito y barato,” which the company translates as “good, nice and affordable.”

Revenue Increase

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, BBB Foods had a net loss of $12 million on sales of $1.8 billion, a 37% increase in revenue from the same period the previous year. The company said in its filings that it sees the potential to open another 12,000 stores in Mexico.

Bolton Partners Ltd., a vehicle affiliated with Hatoum, will have almost 47% of the combined voting power in the company after the IPO, according to the filings. Selling shareholders including Hatoum are offering an additional 5 million Class A shares if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option.

The IPO is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TBBB.

