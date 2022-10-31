(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors seem to be giving the benefit of the doubt to at least one company in Mexico’s troubled shadow-banking industry.

Financiera Independencia SAB’s dollar-denominated bonds have largely outperformed peers over the past month as investors see the company better positioned to withstand a period of scarce funding for the sector. The non-bank lender, with its focus on personal credit services, has until 2024 to make its next principal payment of $164 million.

Mexico’s beleaguered shadow-banking sector has been largely cut off from global investors after a trio of defaults by Alpha Holding SA de CV, Credito Real SAB de CV and Unifin Financiera SAB de CV. Most of these companies’ bonds are trading below 50 cents on the dollar, while some defaulted notes are worth less than 2 cents. Financiera Independencia’s 2024 bonds, meanwhile, hover around 68 cents, according to Trace bond-trading data.

“They’re not as dependent on international markets as the rest,” said Edgar Cruz, chief credit analyst for Mexico at BBVA. “But when the bond comes due, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to do a rollover of that debt.”

In recent years, Financiera Independencia has bought back some of its outstanding debt, sold its riskier payroll and group lending businesses, and hired new auditors, which gave it a clean bill of health last year. The company has also been able to secure credit lines with local banks during a stressful period for the sector.

The company’s bonds have recouped 10 cents since the low hit after Mexico’s largest non-bank lender, Unifin, announced a plan to restructure its debt in August. It has handed investors a 2% return this month, one of the best among Mexico’s corporate bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares to losses of 25% and 13% for Operadora de Servicios Mega SA and Mexarrend SAPI, respectively, the data show.

For Moody’s Investors Service, an increase in Financiera Independencia’s coverage ratio -- a measure of the company’s ability to service its debt -- is a sign of resilience. The ratio has increased to 62% in June from just 17% in 2019, according to Moody’s, as the company has kept access to local and foreign banking facilities with low reliance on secured debt.

“That speaks to the strength they have when it comes to generating liquidity,” said Moody’s analyst Rodrigo Marimon Bernales. “They collect about 30% of the portfolio every quarter, so their ability to create liquidity is very high.”

Unlike the rest of the sector, Financiera Independencia caters to lower-income clients, which allows it to charge higher interest rates that so far compensate the cost of funding.

The company doesn’t have any plans so far to repurchase the $164 million due in 2024, chief executive Eduardo Messmacher said in the company’s earnings call Friday.

“We’re exploring many options. We have the fortune of having time until 2024, but we’re already considering options,” he said. “We have a strong cash position, essentially to give certainty to everyone that we are in a very strong financing position.”

