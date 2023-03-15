(Bloomberg) -- Elisa Padilla’s phone rang off the hook all last week as Mexicans took advantage of a strong peso to book vacations.

There’s a surge in leisure travel abroad, particularly to the US, said Padilla, an operations manager for the travel agency AB Viajes. “Demand for Orlando and Las Vegas has been super strong since the start of the year.”

Mexicans with disposable income to spend abroad are constantly debating when to get the most for their money, and they know there’s a risk the current “super peso” moment won’t last. The currency has hovered at an average of 20 per dollar for the past five years, and in recent days the market jitters over the banking sector have pared the peso’s gains.

The currency traded at just under 19 per dollar on Wednesday morning, compared with less than 18 a week ago. Still, it remains the best performer of the year so far among major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

“The currency’s strength naturally increased the Mexican traveler’s purchasing power,” said Vector Casa de Bolsa analyst Marco Montanez. “We’re seeing very positive dynamics in air traffic.”

Mexican passengers to Las Vegas jumped 39% in January from the year before, and visitors to Orlando, Florida, which is home to theme parks such as Walt Disney Co.’s Disney World, soared 52% in the same period, according to government data. Total travel to the US from Mexico grew 21% in January.

“We thought January was going to be a slow month, but it definitely wasn’t,” Padilla said.

A family of four will spend on average $6,000 for eight days in Orlando, Padilla said, meaning they’re highly sensitive to any big swings in the exchange rate.

Padilla said clients closely monitor the peso and call her as soon as it strengthens. “They’ll negotiate down to the cent, they’ll tell you they saw a lower exchange rate somewhere online and want us to match it,” she said. “We closed so many sales last week. Demand has been impressive.”

Lagging Travel Rebound

Despite the recent surge, northbound travel has yet to fully bounce back from pre-pandemic rates, according to Francisco Madrid, head of the tourism research center CICOTUR at Anahuac University. Business travel in particular has been slow to return, as in other regions. But some select destinations, like Las Vegas and Orlando, are attracting visitors in droves.

“Some destinations that have a purely leisurely profile are favorable for Mexicans and traffic has grown,” Madrid said. “It’s clear the strong peso, particularly in the past two months, has played a part.”

Padilla said customers are booking travel for as far off as December because of the strong peso and primarily choosing leisure destinations, in part because they were tired of postponing plans due to the pandemic. In addition to Las Vegas and Orlando, Los Angeles is attracting travelers looking to visit the newly opened Super Mario theme park at Universal Studios, she said.

The increase in consumer spending has been a boon for Mexico’s travel industry. Holger Blankenstein, executive vice president at the low-cost carrier Controladora Vuela Cia de Aviacion said in an earnings call in February that the airline saw healthy traffic growth at the beginning of the year and that bookings were solid going into spring. The company, known as Volaris, is Mexico’s largest airline by passengers.

“We continue to see strong consumer demand in all markets, particularly in the United States and Central America,” he said.

Volaris and Mexico’s three publicly traded airport operators were among the five biggest gainers on Mexico’s benchmark index this year, with rallies of 20% or more, almost tripling the gains of the overall index.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.