(Bloomberg) -- Mexican truckers protesting Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial border crackdown ended their blockade of a key international bridge and are switching to other crossing sites.

Commercial traffic has resumed over the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said on Friday. The crossing is where truckers upset about massive delays caused by Abbott’s measure began a blockade on Monday.

The blockade was called off after an organized criminal gang set fire to some of the trucks involved and then engaged in a gun battle with responding police officers, local media reported. Trucking groups have since shifted their attention to other crossing points, where overflow traffic from the initial protest already had created miles-long queues of vegetable, fruit, electronics and auto-parts cargoes, the reports said.

