(Bloomberg) -- A Mexican court has issued an arrest warrant on tax fraud charges for one of the founders of Mexican airline Interjet, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Miguel Aleman Magnani, 55, is accused of not paying 65 million pesos ($3.3 million) in taxes the airline collected from customers and employees but failed to forward to the government, one of the people said.

A representative of the Aleman family didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. Interjet declined to comment. Mexico’s El Universal newspaper first published reports of the arrest warrant.

Aleman is a descendant of a Mexican president and he hosted a recurring Mexican business conference with his father that was built on the model of the Davos gathering. He was also part of a council of business advisers created by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the start of his term in 2018.

Aleman and his father, Miguel Aleman Velasco, founded Interjet in 2005 and gained ground as a low-cost carrier. But relentless competition, along with a decision in 2012 to buy Russian Sukhoi Superjets, led the company to insurmountable debt that resulted in most of its fleet being repossessed last year.

Interjet was taken over late last year by Alejandro del Valle, a little-known businessman, and the airline is seeking to restructure more than $1.25 billion in debt after it halted flights last December. The company is in the process of seeking bankruptcy protection in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador’s officials have made criminal enforcement of tax laws a linchpin of a crackdown that has helped shore up revenue even amid the collapse of the economy last year from the coronavirus pandemic.

