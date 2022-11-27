(Bloomberg) -- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico’s president and longtime protest leader, took thousands of Mexicans to the streets for the first time since he took office in 2018, celebrating the upcoming fourth anniversary of his rule.

Thousands gathered early Sunday on Paseo de La Reforma, one of Mexico City’s major downtown thoroughfares, and began making their way toward the Zocalo, the city’s main square.

Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, announced the rally days after swarms of people marched in Mexico City to protest his attempts to overhaul the country’s electoral system. He insisted that his march shouldn’t be seen as a “show of muscle” in response to the demonstration against the reform, which is currently being debated in congress.

The president planned to end the march by giving his annual address from the Zocalo, which abuts the national palace. Senior cabinet ministers walked alongside the 69-year-old leader, as did front-runners for the 2024 presidential race, Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

