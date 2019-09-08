(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s 2020 budget proposal projects economic growth of 1.5% to 2.5%.

The plan, presented Sunday by Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, calls for a primary surplus, which excludes debt interest payments, equal to 0.7% of gross domestic product.

It includes 86 billion pesos ($4.4 billion) to help Petroleos Mexicanos, the state-owned oil company, and foresees oil output of 1.951 million barrels per day, with oil exports averaging $49 a barrel.

