Mexico 2020 Budget Plan Projects Growth of 1.5%-2.5%
(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s 2020 budget proposal projects economic growth of 1.5% to 2.5%.
The plan, presented Sunday by Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, calls for a primary surplus, which excludes debt interest payments, equal to 0.7% of gross domestic product.
It includes 86 billion pesos ($4.4 billion) to help Petroleos Mexicanos, the state-owned oil company, and foresees oil output of 1.951 million barrels per day, with oil exports averaging $49 a barrel.
