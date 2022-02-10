(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast

Mexico and Peru are forecast to raise interest rates on Thursday as Latin American economies hit by the global inflation shock try to bring surging consumer prices back under control.

Central banks in both countries will raise borrowing costs by half a percentage point, continuing the pace of their previous meetings, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic plunged the global economy into recession, central banks from Brazil to Russia to South Africa are withdrawing emergency support faster than investors had forecast. Many rich nations, including the U.S., are also expected to tighten policy in the near future, as they too face surging prices.

The slow recovery of supply chains, persistently high shipping costs and soaring international energy prices have added to inflation pressure in both countries.

Mexico: New Governor Takes Charge

Current rate: 5.50%

Time of decision: 2 p.m. ET

In the first decision with new governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, Mexico’s central bank will raise its benchmark rate to 6%, according to 19 of 22 analysts. Three predict a smaller increase, of a quarter percentage point, to 5.75%.

Mexican consumer prices rose 7.1% in January from a year earlier, more than double the central bank’s 3% target.

The bank accelerated the pace of interest rate increases in December to keep a lid on inflation expectations, even though many of the price rises were due to international supply problems beyond its control. A smaller increase would have hurt the bank’s credibility, the board said in the minutes to its meeting.

Uncertainty remains about how the new governor will vote. She was nominated last year by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Core inflation, which is intended to track underlying trends by excluding the most volatile prices, shows a worrying picture, said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex.

“That’s where we’re seeing the continuous effect of global supply chain disruption, shipping costs, and the high cost of raw materials,” she said.

Despite this, the stalling of the recovery in the third and fourth quarters is an argument against stepping up the pace of monetary tightening further.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“We expect Mexico’s central bank to increase its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6.0% at Thursday’s meeting and keep the door open for more, depending on new information. Interest rates remain below neutral and, along with high inflation and lingering prices pressures, support additional hikes.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

-- Click here for full report

Peru: Tightening Amid Political Chaos

Current rate: 3.00%

Time of decision: 6 p.m. ET

Peru will lift its rate for a seventh straight month, to 3.5%, according to all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank has now completely unwound all its cuts from the pandemic, but still has the lowest policy rate among major economies in the region.

Peru has been roiled by a high level of political volatility in recent weeks. In December, President Pedro Castillo survived an impeachment attempt, and this week he swore in his fourth prime minister since July.

Read More: Peru’s President Names His Fourth Prime Minister Since July

Despite this, the economy grew at the fastest pace in the region last year, expanding 12.9%, according to economists’ estimates. Peru’s inflation rate of 5.7% in January was more than double the 2% mid-point of its target range.

