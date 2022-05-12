(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Mexico and Peru are expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, as they battle inflation running at the fastest pace in more than two decades.

Central banks in both countries will likely boost borrowing costs by half a percentage point, becoming the latest in Latin America to extend their monetary tightening campaigns after consumer prices rose more than expected in April.

Policy makers around the globe have been removing pandemic stimulus -- and, in some cases, implementing restrictive monetary policies -- after supply chain disruptions, rising commodity prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fanned inflationary pressures. The US Federal reserve quickened its tightening pace last week, increasing Fed funds by half a percentage point.

Mexico: Eighth Straight Hike

Current rate: 6.5%

Time of decision: 2 p.m. ET

Mexico’s central bank will raise its benchmark rate to 7% in its fourth consecutive increase of half a percentage point, according to 22 of 23 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. One economist sees the bank hiking by 75 basis points to 7.25%.

Banxico, as the bank is known, has boosted rates seven times since June, from 4% to the current level of 6.5%. Yet annual inflation hit 7.68% in April, its fastest since January 2001 and more than double the 3% target.

The last hike in March was Banxico’s first unanimous decision during the current tightening cycle, which Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said was intended as a robust signal to markets about the five-member board’s willingness to tame inflation. The move was somewhat overshadowed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announcing the decision hours before the bank. He later apologized, saying it was an unwitting mistake.

Despite its efforts, Banxico has continually had to push back the date it expects to hit its target. It now sees inflation easing to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

The Fed’s decision to hike by 50 basis points rather than 75 gives Mexico some breathing space, since its policy makers begun tightening much earlier, said Gabriel Lozano, chief Mexico economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Banxico’s statement is likely to have a “hawkish bias” as inflation expectations fail to come under control, possibly with a split decision in the five-member board, he said.

“We could have a couple of dissenters -- we think at least one with 75 basis points,” Lozano said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Increasing US interest rates and a more hawkish Fed outlook raise concerns about potential capital outflows, weakening pressure on the peso, pass-through to inflation and financial stability. They support a bigger hike.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Lopez Obrador announced an inflation pact with major businesses last week to keep prices under control. Economists welcomed the deal but don’t expect it to have a meaningful or lasting impact on inflation.

The bank will likely keep raising rates and could end the year at 8.75% -- the highest level since it adopted the current overnight rate in 2008, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE.

Peru: Tightening Amid Political Chaos

Current rate: 4.50%

Time of decision: 7 p.m. ET

Peru is expected to lift borrowing costs for a tenth straight month to the highest level since April 2009 as policy makers seek to contain soaring consumer prices that are fueling unrest across the country.

The central bank will boost its key rate by half a percentage point to 5%, according to all seven economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“Hikes of just 50 basis points, with rates below neutral and a challenging, deteriorating inflation outlook, suggest the central bank may be falling behind the curve,” Bloomberg Economics’ Felipe Hernandez said. “Policy makers eventually may have to accelerate the pace and end the tightening cycle with a rate above neutral.”

The country is facing strong inflationary pressure from food prices, as a shortage of fertilizers in the wake of the war in Ukraine threatens to create a national hunger crisis. Economists expect costlier fertilizers to keep pushing food prices higher in coming months, with former Finance Minister Pedro Francke warning of more inflation in the second half of the year.

