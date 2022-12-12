(Bloomberg) -- The leftist governments of Mexico, Argentina and Colombia called for the protection of Pedro Castillo, the Peruvian leader impeached by congress last week for attempting a coup, in a strongly-worded communique that stopped short of asking for his reinstatement.

The three, as well as Bolivia, issued a joint statement calling on Peru to respect the rights of Castillo, who they refer to as Peru’s president even after he was ousted.

The four governments expressed their “profound concern for the recent events that resulted in the removal and the detention of President Pedro Castillo.”

Since he was elected in 2021, Castillo was the victim of an “anti-democratic persecution” the governments said, adding that the will of the Peruvian people must be respected.

At least seven demonstrators have been killed as enraged supporters of Castillo clashed with security forces, according to La Republica newspaper, while police said 15 of their officers were injured by an explosive. Castillo was impeached and then arrested Dec. 7 after he attempted to dissolve congress.

On Dec. 9, the government of President Dina Boluarte, who took office after Castillo was ousted, warned Mexico not to interfere in Peru’s internal affairs.

