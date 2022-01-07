(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s auto production dropped the most on an annual basis since 2014 as the global microchip shortage continued to weigh on the automotive industry.

In December, auto production fell 16.5% from a month earlier to 212,272 vehicles versus 254,251 in December 2020, according to the national statistics agency. Exports dropped 17.3% to 227,465 autos through the same period.

The worst-hit automaker was Audi which saw a 74% drop in production. General Motors Co. and Daimler AG’s Mercedes Benz both posted a 46% drop in output.

