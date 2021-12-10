(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s industrial production grew at its slowest pace in 8 months in October, as auto production dropped.

Industrial output expanded 0.7% from a year ago, the the national statistics bureau said Friday, lower than the 1.8% median forecast from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Manufacturing output was unchanged from from a year earlier, below the 1.0% median estimate from economists in a Bloomberg survey. Production of transportation equipment fell 15.25%, in part to the low auto production output.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.