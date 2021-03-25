(Bloomberg) -- Mexico became the third country with more than 200,000 confirmed deaths due to Covid-19, with its official toll trailing only those of the U.S. and Brazil.

Deaths rose 584 to reach 200,211, according to data released Thursday by the Health Ministry.

The number of people dying from the illness has abated from its winter peak when Mexico regularly reported daily increases above 1,000. Hospital occupancy, which had hovered near 90% for weeks in the capital of Mexico City, has also fallen, with no states reporting more than half of their beds full.

