MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 25: Aerial view of the San Miguel Xico Cemetery area that was opened at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25, 2021 in Valle de Chalco, Mexico. Johns Hopkins University reported yesterday that Mexico reached 199,627 deaths related to COVID-19 and the country could surpass the 200,000 victims today. Mexico is the third country with most reported deaths, only after United States and Brazil, representing one of every five deceases in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2.208.755 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mexico. According to the National Government, over 6 million vaccines have been administrated to date. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Hector Vivas/Getty Images South America
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico became the third country with more than 200,000 confirmed deaths due to Covid-19, with its official toll trailing only those of the U.S. and Brazil.
Deaths rose 584 to reach 200,211, according to data released Thursday by the Health Ministry.
The number of people dying from the illness has abated from its winter peak when Mexico regularly reported daily increases above 1,000. Hospital occupancy, which had hovered near 90% for weeks in the capital of Mexico City, has also fallen, with no states reporting more than half of their beds full.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.