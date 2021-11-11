(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank raised interest rates by a quarter point for its fourth consecutive meeting Thursday as inflation accelerated faster than expected to more than double the target.

Policy makers, led by central bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, cast a split 4-1 vote to raise the key rate to 5%, as forecast by 18 of 26 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Eight analysts had forecast that the five-person board would go for a bigger half-point increase.

“The balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation within the forecast horizon deteriorated and remains biased to the upside,” board members wrote in a statement accompanying the decision, adding that headline and core inflation forecasts were revised upwards.

Diaz de Leon, together with board members Galia Borja, Irene Espinosa and Jonathan Heath, voted in favor of the rate hike, while Gerardo Esquivel was the dissenting voice in favor of leaving the rate unchanged as in the last three decisions.

Banco de Mexico, known as Banxico, has been steadily increasing borrowing costs since June, the first tightening cycle since late 2015 to 2018, in an effort to slow inflation that’s remained around 6% since April, surprising policy makers.

Latin America’s second-largest economy contracted during the third-quarter, helping dissuade Banxico from a more aggressive rate move as regional peers have done. Incremental rate hikes have continued, despite price gains staying way above the bank’s goal, which targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

“The reaction function of a central bank, even if it is inflation targeting, always takes into consideration economic activity precisely because of how this might affect the decision-making process,” Gabriel Lozano, chief economist for Mexico and Central America at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said before the data was released.

Unlike the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, emerging markets have been aggressively boosting borrowing costs this year as a way of taming worsening inflation expectations. In Latin America, Brazil, Colombia and Chile all boosted their pace of rate increases last month as consumer prices are being pressured by global supply-chain disruptions and costlier energy and food supplies.

