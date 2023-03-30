(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government will cancel its contracts with the company responsible for security at a facility where a fire killed 39 migrants near the US border.

Grupo de Seguridad Privada Camsa SA de CV, which provides security at the migrant center in Ciudad Juarez, will also face a fine after an initial investigation found employees among suspects that allegedly failed to release migrants from a burning facility on Monday. The company had contracts to operate with over 500 guards in nearly two dozen states, but had reported only four employees, said a government official on Thursday, suggesting that it was not complying with the terms of its agreement.

“An administrative sanctioning process was initiated against the company to revoke its permit and impose a fine,” Public Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said to journalists on Thursday.

Camsa could not be immediately reached for comment via telephone or email.

The gruesome deaths of the migrants after the fire has become a flash point for critics concerned with Mexico’s treatment of a diverse set of migrants in the country as well as US efforts to limit unauthorized migration. The migrants in the facility were from Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Ecuador.

Two agents are among those being investigated for homicide and injury, Rodriguez added. Other suspects under investigation include a person accused of starting the fire and several Mexican immigration officials. Five of the suspects have already been arrested.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.