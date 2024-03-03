(Bloomberg) -- Mexico presidential front runner Claudia Sheinbaum said pensions won’t be at risk of disappearing or being altered in her government.

The candidate from the ruling party Morena said she supports the pension plan recently presented by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Reforma newspaper reported, citing Sheinbaum’s speech at an event Sunday in Guadalajara.

“Nothing is going to happen to Afores,” as the pensions are known, she said. “They’re going to keep working as they always have.”

Lopez Obrador in February put forward a set of constitutional reforms that are unlikely to pass because of a lack of Congressional support. Among them is a proposal to guarantee pension payments at a worker’s last salary.

The president also proposed setting up a 64 billion peso fund ($3.7 billion) to finance the reform, to be created on May 1.

