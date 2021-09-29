(Bloomberg) -- The chief economist for Mexico’s central bank, Daniel Chiquiar, is leaving the position as of Thursday, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.

Chiquiar, who also leads the central bank’s economic research department, has been at his post for almost six years. His replacement has yet to be decided, according to the person, who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public yet.

The central bank, known as Banxico, is going through a leadership change, with Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon finishing his term at the end of the year. Arturo Herrera, who was until recently Mexico’s finance minister, was nominated by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to replace Diaz de Leon.

Banxico declined a request for comment. Arena Publica reported Chiquiar’s departure earlier.

