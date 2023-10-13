(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is open to starting interest rate cuts in mid-2024, later than analysts expect, as a strong local economy complicates its inflation fight, a prominent board member said in an interview.

Analysts are correct in penciling in the start of Banco de Mexico’s monetary easing no earlier than the first quarter of 2024, Jonathan Heath said in an interview on Friday. Resilient consumption, low unemployment and strong private investment are among the factors pointing to a “very dynamic economy, which obviously is working against us trying to fight inflationary pressures.”

“We say we are not going to move for an extended period of time. We’re basically saying we are not going to move it in November or December,” Heath said. “We’re open. It could be as of February, but it could be March, it could be May, June, and it’s going to be very data-dependent.”

Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, has been more hesitant to cut rates than Latin American peers after raising them by 725 basis points over nearly two years. Policymakers have said energy costs, economic resilience, and public spending create inflationary risks. Analysts see easing starting early in 2024 given the bank has held borrowing costs at 11.25% for the past four meetings and board members signaled they could remain steady for longer than expected.

Consumer prices rose 4.45% in September from a year prior, with core inflation—which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel—easing to 5.76%. Both figures are down from last year, though well above the 3% target.

A gauge showing a price up-tick late last month after a prolonged slowdown boosted bets that Banxico, led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez, will stay hawkish.

“Core inflation is what we’re really focused on,” Heath said. “They are the set of prices that should be susceptible to monetary policy actions. And that is just barely under 6%, still almost twice our target. So that means we still have a long, long way to go.”

Latin America’s second-largest economy has outperformed growth expectations since the start of the year. While most analysts now expect gross domestic product to expand at or just above 3% in 2023, Heath said in his opinion there’s a chance it can be closer to 3.5%.

“Our model that we use internally is telling us that it’ll probably be about 0.8% again in the third quarter,” he said regarding quarter-on-quarter growth. “So there’s not really much of a sign of the economy slowing down.”

