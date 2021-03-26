(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank will continue taking a data-dependent approach to monetary policy going forward, central bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said in an interview, after the board decided to keep borrowing costs at their lowest in almost five years.

The central bank unanimously voted on Thursday to hold its benchmark rate at 4% after inflation sped beyond its target ceiling in early March, following a record easing cycle from 8.25% since August 2019.

Asked after the decision if some analysts were correct to believe the easing cycle was over, Diaz de Leon told Bloomberg News, “We have highlighted that we need to remain data dependent. Obviously there are, I would say, various shocks on the economy and on inflation.”

Mexico is likely to have a negative output gap “for some time,” he said, while noting that prices have faced upward pressure from supply shocks, the Mexican peso’s depreciation, and a shift to demand for goods instead of services.

In the absence of significant fiscal stimulus by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Banxico has done most of the heavy lifting in battling last year’s 8.2% contraction -- and the recovery appears to be slowing. Economic activity declined 5.4% year-on-year in January, double the 2.7% reduction registered in the previous month, the country’s statistics institute said Thursday.

The bank has recently taken a more cautious approach, refraining from cutting the key rate at its November and December meetings before unanimously deciding on a quarter-point reduction last month. The inflation spike, a weakening of the peso and rising U.S. Treasury yields have added pressure to impede more monetary easing.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Additional rate cuts this year now seem unlikely, but inflation forecasts suggest policy makers will not have to consider any tightening this or next year.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America Economist

-- Click here for more

The Mexican peso rose for a second consecutive day on Friday, strengthening 0.6% to 20.56 per dollar, the highest in a week.

During the interview, Diaz de Leon also said that markets were currently more “volatility prone” given the exogenous shock produced by the pandemic. He said data that confirms a strong recovery or low inflation scenario would help “calm markets.”

“If we don’t get that combination, that may introduce additional volatility to markets and we need to be ready for both,” he said.

