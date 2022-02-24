(Bloomberg) -- One member of Mexico’s central bank board considered voting for the nation’s biggest ever rate increase this month, as policy makers fret about the high and persistent inflation rate.

The board member initially said that an increase in the key rate of three-quarters of a percentage point might be appropriate, which would have been the biggest since at least 2008, when the bank adopted its current inflation-targeting system. Eventually, the policy maker joined the board’s majority in voting for a half-point rise to 6%, according to minutes released Thursday.

“The dilemma is between maintaining the current pace of increase at 50 basis points or raising it to 75 basis points,” the anonymous member said, according to minutes of the Feb. 10 meeting published by the bank, known as Banxico.

Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja also voted to take the rate to 6% in her first monetary policy meeting since taking the helm in January, suggesting the tightening cycle started last June is likely to continue under her watch. The move, which matched market expectations, was the bank’s sixth straight rise, and second consecutive half-point increase. Most members’ views are published anonymously, so it’s unclear what Rodriguez said in the meeting.

Two members stressed that it’s critical that the bank tackle core inflation, which is intended to track underlying trends by excluding the most volatile items. In early February, that measure hit its highest rate in more than 20 years, at 6.52%. Headline inflation accelerated to 7.22% in the first two weeks of February, according to data published Thursday.

Rodriguez has a difficult needle to thread, with inflation near a 20-year high, and the recovery at a halt while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking rates in March. Banxico has often had to match the U.S. to prevent destabilizing outflows of capital from traders who put money in Mexico to take take advantage of the difference between Mexican and American interest rates.

Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath told Bloomberg News this month that, if data meet forecasts, he expects the bank to follow the practice of matching any increase made by the Fed in next month’s meeting.

Another member argued that Banxico’s “relatively solid monetary position” compared to the U.S. gives it some space. Mexico “must not assume a mechanical rule with respect to the Federal Reserve’s adjustments, but rather act by assessing all the information available at each moment in time,” the member said.

Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel, who voted for a quarter-point increase and has regularly gone against the majority, said he does not “consider it appropriate to get too far ahead of the Fed’s interest rate normalization process because that could take us too soon to a very restrictive monetary policy stance, which could have detrimental economic and financial effects.”

The member who mulled increasing the pace of monetary tightening said the bank risks being overtaken by other countries that have raised rates at triple-digit pace in recent meetings. He or she ultimately voted for a half-point increase after also considering the weak state of the economy, which entered technical recession last year according to preliminary data.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shocked markets last year by nominating Rodriguez, a little-known budget official, to become the bank’s first female governor. The half-percentage point hike somewhat reassured investors looking for signs that she would continue the bank’s tradition of conservative monetary policy.

