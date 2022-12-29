(Bloomberg) -- Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is considering regulating Airbnb Inc. in the country’s capital, soon after announcing a partnership with the company to attract more tourists and remote workers to the densely populated urban center.

Airbnb has enjoyed a boost in Latin America’s second-largest economy, partly by catering to US citizens who have been settling in the country at unprecedented rates, and to tourists who find it convenient to visit given Mexico’s proximity to the US and its lax Covid restrictions.

Sheinbaum said she’s consulting with other cities that have gone through similar experiences to understand how they managed the company’s presence.

“I’m talking with some mayors who have regulated, because if we don’t, there will be areas that are filled exclusively with Airbnbs,” Sheinbaum told Blooomberg News in an interview Wednesday at City Hall. “That can’t be the case. That would generate a lot of problems for the city.”

Airbnb didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Sheinbaum didn’t specify what kind of regulation she was considering. She had previously said the city government is studying whether the home-sharing company contributes to rising rents, but still didn’t find evidence of that.

Mexico City has more than 19,000 rentals on online platforms including Airbnb and Vrbo, with 65% of those being entire home rentals, according to industry data provider AirDNA. Airbnb is the dominant short-term rental company in the area.

Tourist arrivals by plane into Mexico were up 18.3% in November compared to a year earlier, according to data from Anahuac University’s tourism research center. Nearly 18 million tourists have taken flights to Mexico in the first 11 months of the year, with 67% coming from the US, the data show.

