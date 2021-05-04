(Bloomberg) -- A raised subway track has collapsed in Mexico City, plunging train cars with passengers aboard to the ground, according to images broadcast on Milenio TV.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said she was on her way to the site of the accident on Line 12 of the city’s metro, according to her Twitter account. Milenio TV declined to give any number of victims, but said ambulance crews were looking at about 80 people wounded.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.