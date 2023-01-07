(Bloomberg) -- A metro crash in Mexico’s capital left one person dead and at least 10 injured early Saturday, according to local officials.

The rescue crew was working to save four people who remained trapped, the city’s government secretary Marti Batres said on Twitter. Other people who were injured had been transferred to hospitals, he wrote.

It’s the second major accident since 2021, when the collapse of an elevated metro line in Mexico City led to the deaths of 26 people and a prolonged investigation. The event stained the reputation of Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, an important figure in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party.

Sheinbaum on Saturday said in a tweet she was on her way to the crash on Line 3, while emergency services were on site.

