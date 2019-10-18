(Bloomberg) -- In an emblematic case of Mexico’s inability to enforce the rule of law, security forces freed son of the world’s most infamous drug cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman hours after trapping him and failing to secure him under a barrage of shootings.

The incident happened in Culiacan, the capital of the western state of Sinaloa. Mexican public security minister Alfonso Durazo said that police located Ovidio Guzman Lopez in a house. Guzman Lopez allegedly took over some of the criminal operations from his father. The authorities opted to release Guzman Lopez explaining that they wanted to preserve human life after they were overpowered by cartel members, Durazo said, and after drug traffickers wreaked havoc with shootings across the city.

The case ripped open an old wound for Mexico, where El Chapo twice escaped from prison before he was recaptured and finally extradited and convicted in the U.S. It comes at the end of a week when more than a dozen police were killed in the western state of Michoacan and at least 15 more people were killed in a shootout with the military in the southern state of Guerrero.

On Thursday, cartel members turned Culiacan into a war zone, with homemade tanks complete with machine guns rumbling through the streets, stopping traffic and firing repeatedly. The city was littered with burning vehicles as residents posted videos on Twitter of gunfire and chaos, with plumes of black smoke rising over buildings.

Mexico has fought a decades-long war against drug gangs, in part because it serves as a connector between cocaine-producing nations in South America and consumers in the U.S. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s landslide victory in last year’s election was fueled in part by his promises to restore security, but homicides are on pace to break last year’s record, according to data through August, rising 3.3% to more than 23,000.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Martin in Mexico City at emartin21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.