(Bloomberg) -- Mexico could consider slowing the pace of monetary tightening in the coming months since interest rates are already near the level at which they’ll get inflation on a decisive downward trajectory, according to Central Bank Deputy Governor Omar Mejia.

“An element that must be considered in upcoming decisions is the degree of monetary tightening that the central bank has implemented to date,” Mejia said in a podcast by Grupo Financiero Banorte posted Wednesday. “Going forward, we could consider decreasing the pace of adjustment, since it is already very close to the level appropriate to consolidate a disinflationary process.”

Mejia said the bank’s last decision, to raise its key interest rate by half a percentage point, was the right move, and that a smaller hike could have imposed costs on the economy in the future.

The main challenge for Banxico, as the bank is known, is dealing with persistent high core inflation, Mejia said. This indicator is a good reflection of the general inflation trend, and has shown greater persistence than the bank had expected, he added.

Core inflation, which is intended to monitor the underlying trend by excluding volatile items such as fuel, slowed to 8.38% in early February, from 8.46% a month earlier. Headline inflation was 7.76%, more than double the bank’s 3% target.

Mejia said that the inflation outlook is improving, though warned that the disinflation process will be slower than previously expected. Output will continue to expand this year, he said, despite the bank’s steepest-ever series of interest rate increases over the last year and a half.

“The Bank of Mexico at all times seeks to fulfill its mandate at the lowest possible cost to society,” Mejia said. “Even with the monetary position in restrictive territory, it is expected that the economy will continue to grow.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.