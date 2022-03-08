(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he’ll use rising international oil prices to offset the cost of fuel imports, a pledge that may be impeded by his goal to significantly reduce crude exports.

If prices keep rising amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mexico plans to use most of the extra government revenue from oil sales to “subsidize” gasoline and diesel for consumers, AMLO, as the president is known, said at his daily press briefing on Tuesday. He also said the nation plans to sell more crude, without providing further detail.

That plan seems to run counter to AMLO’s promise to reduce oil exports this year and eliminate them altogether by 2023. The measure could also mean that Pemex, the debt-laden state oil giant, wouldn’t receive the full windfall derived from higher oil prices to recuperate dwindling output of its flagship crude Maya and pay down debt that is the highest of any oil major, at $109 billion.

“We don’t need to raise gasoline prices,” AMLO said. “We need to make sure prices don’t rise so that inflation doesn’t spin out of control and hurt many people.”

