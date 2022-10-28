(Bloomberg) -- A Mexican federal judge has ordered the country’s securities regulator to hand over documents regarding the approval of a tender by the controlling shareholders of chicken processor Industrias Bachoco to buyout minority shareholders in response to a lawsuit filed by US investors.

In a ruling, the Mexico City judge gave regulator CNBV until 7 p.m. on Friday to provide documents after VN Capital Management sought an injunction challenging the regulators’ approval of the offer, according to court documents seen by Bloomberg News.

James Vanasek, one of the co-founders of VN Capital Management, which has held Bachoco stock since 2004 and has 0.85% of the company, said the offer by the family didn’t provide detailed financial justification backing its fairness.

The injunction is trying to push legal boundaries in Mexico, where most listed companies are majority owned by families and courts are rarely used to assert minority shareholders’ rights. Mexico’s stock market has seen a wave of delistings since last year as controlling families frustrated with low stock prices mounted buyouts. Weak liquidity is widely blamed for leaving many Mexican shares undervalued.

“We decided that someone needed to take a stand here and it might as well be us,” Vanasek said in a video interview. “You’ve seen lots of integration between Mexico and the US in the last 20 years. It’s time for Mexican financial markets to make that same step.”

A Bachoco representative declined to comment. Regulator CNBV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Robinson Bours family, which controls 73% of Bachoco, launched their 81.66 peso per share offer to buy out minority holders early this month and it concludes next week on Nov. 4. The tender had drawn protest letters from a group of investors who complained the price was far below comparable deals in the meatpacking industry in the US, in terms of the valuation of Bachoco.

The challenge won’t prevent Bachoco from buying back shares from other investors, but it could give VN Capital Management grounds to force Bachoco and the regulator to provide a new valuation for the shares for the U.S. firm and allow it to sue for damages, said Ernesto Saldate, a lawyer at Creel Abogados who is representing VN Capital Management.

The family’s offer was at a 20% premium to where the stock had been trading last March, when they first said they would seek the buyout. A lawyer representing the Robinson Bours family declined to comment, since he had not seen the suit.

“I don’t think that the regulator is doing anything wrong or that the company is violating any rights, rather, I think it’s an economic disagreement,” said Mauricio Basila, a lawyer in Mexico City who was formerly the top official overseeing capital markets at the regulator. “We are seeing this wave of delistings because the valuations are very cheap. But that is an economic issue. It is not a legal issue.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.