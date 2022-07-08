(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s had its sovereign debt rating cut by Moody’s Investors Service, which said economic and fiscal trends are expected to undermine the country’s overall credit profile.

Its rating was lowered one level to Baa2, putting it two steps above junk and on par with Uruguay and the Philippines. Moody’s revised its outlook for Mexico to stable from negative.

“The economic scarring that took place during the pandemic will not be reversed and, consequently, there will be a persistent gap between the pre-pandemic trend level for GDP and current estimates for 2022-24,” the company said in a statement. “The rating downgrade was driven by economic and fiscal trends that Moody’s expects to continue to gradually – but persistently – undermine Mexico’s overall credit profile.”

The country’s rating at Moody’s is now in line with its score at S&P Global Ratings, which has it at the equivalent BBB. Fitch Ratings ranks it one notch lower. The move by Moody’s comes just days after S&P actually boosted its outlook for the country from negative to stable, citing its “cautious” fiscal and monetary policies.

The downgrade “should not be seen as a surprise given that Moody’s had the highest rating for Mexico and had a negative outlook for two years,” said Alonso Cervera, chief Latin America economist at Credit Suisse Group AG. “My baseline scenario included Moody’s being the ratings agency most likely to downgrade Mexico.”

Mexico’s debt “maintains a robust position in international markets and has sufficient financial buffers to face global risks,” according to a statement from the Finance Ministry responding to the downgrade.

A Moody’s sovereign analyst for Mexico signaled in a Bloomberg News interview back in April that the country was at risk of a downgrade.

Mexico’s economy is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, and forecasts worsened from the start of the year. Economists polled by Citibanamex saw gross domestic product climbing just 1.8% this year, in a survey published this week.

There was little reaction in the Mexican currency late Friday when the Moody’s move was announced, with the peso maintaining its 0.3% gain for the day.

