(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank cut interest rates for the first time since 2021 in a split decision, finally joining a regional trend for monetary easing as inflation slows.

The bank cut its key rate a quarter point to 11% on Thursday, as forecast by 26 of 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Deputy governor Irene Espinosa voted to leave the rate unchanged, while the other four board members all backed the reduction, the bank said in its policy statement.

The bank limited its forward guidance to saying that future decisions “will take into account the progress in the inflation outlook,” leaving open the possibility that it might pause monetary easing in the near future.

Policymakers had kept the rate at 11.25% — the highest since adopting inflation targeting — for seven straight meetings, arguing that above-target increases to consumer prices had to be put in check before it could consider cuts. The central banks of Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia all began easing last year.

“Buckle up, because this cycle will be difficult to predict,” said Benito Berber, chief Latin America economist at Natixis. “Banxico emphasizes that future decisions will depend on the path of inflation and inflation expectations. In our view, this means that Banxico is open to pausing the cutting cycle.”

Some economists interpreted the vague forward guidance as a way of smoothing over the divisions within the board.

“It’s a way of keeping all the members, hawkish and dovish, happy, by not suggesting that the cuts will be continuous,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex.

Slowing Inflation

Annual inflation slowed to 4.4% from 4.88% a month earlier. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items like fuel, also slowed. Banxico targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The latest Citibanamex survey published Wednesday shows economists see the key rate falling to 9.5% this year and 7.5% by the end of 2025.

“Banxico’s members still recognize that there are challenges, to the point that they say inflation risks are biased to the upside,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs. “It’s a conservative central bank and they know that the battle against inflation has not been won yet.”

As they consider additional interest rate cuts, Mexico’s policymakers will also monitor the impact of the strong peso, which has rallied the most among major currencies over the last 12 months. The peso trimmed earlier losses after the central bank decision, trading down 0.4%.

