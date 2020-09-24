(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter point, the least since February, in a sign the current monetary easing cycle is nearing its end after inflation sped past target.

Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, lowered borrowing costs to 4.25%, in line with 18 of 23 estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Four economists expected the bank wouldn’t chop rates while one thought it would deliver another half-point cut, the same pace of the previous five decisions.

Banxico, as the bank is known, has the unenviable task of keeping inflation under control while analysts expect the economy to plunge 10% this year, without fiscal stimulus from the government.

The smaller reduction “signals that the space for further cuts is rather limited and it could be the end of the cycle if inflation fails to decline soon,” Marco Oviedo, Chief Latin America Economist for Barclays, said before the decision.

Inflation has almost doubled since April, hitting 4.10% in early September from a year ago and hampering Banxico’s room for maneuver. A surge in food prices pushed it above the upper limit of the central bank’s target range for the first time in 15 months in August.

While the country’s real interest rates remain positive when inflation is discounted, Banxico faces a “worrisome” combination of coronavirus shocks and uncertainty around the government’s minimum wage and gasoline-pricing policies, said Jessica Roldan, an economist at Mexican brokerage Finamex.

The bank has now lowered rates 11 times since August 2019 from 8.25%, the longest easing streak since Mexico formally adopted an operating interest rate target in 2008.

