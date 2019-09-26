(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank reduced borrowing costs for the second straight month after inflation slowed to its target, the economy stalled and the U.S. cut interest rates.

The board, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, lowered the benchmark rate a quarter point to 7.75% after cutting it for the first time in five years in August. The decision was forecast by 22 of 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. One expected policy makers to keep the rate unchanged, and two projected a larger half-point cut.

The reduction comes after Mexico narrowly escaped recession in the first half of year. The central bank previously blamed uncertainty stemming from an adverse global environment and decisions taken by the government of new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for eroding demand and said it will try to achieve its inflation goal at the least cost to the economy.

“They’re lowering interest rates to try to help growth,” Felipe Hernandez, an economist at Bloomberg Economics, said before Thursday’s decision. “The fact that the Fed cut interest rates means that if Banxico didn’t cut, monetary policy would be tighter, at least on a relative basis.”

Monetary policy remains restrictive after Thursday’s cut, with the key rate not far from a recent 10-year high. At more than 4%, Mexico still has the second-highest real interest rate, that is borrowing costs minus inflation, among the world’s biggest economies, trailing only crisis-stricken Argentina. Consumer prices rose an annual 2.99% in early September, the least in three years and just below the central bank’s 3% goal.

The Fed last week lowered its main interest rate for a second time this year. Futures traders expect another 25 basis-point cut in the U.S. before the end of the year. Mexico joins central banks in Latin America from Brazil to Chile in cutting borrowing costs.

At their August meeting, some central bank members warned about the weakness of investor confidence in Mexico. One highlighted the impact from the cancellation of an airport for Mexico City, suspension of private partnerships for state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos and a dispute with natural gas pipeline firms.

Mexico’s economy is forecast to grow 0.5% this year, the least in a decade, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Analysts from BNP Paribas to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said prior to the decision that policy makers might be more aggressive and cut by a half percentage point. But one factor of recent concern for the central bank has been core inflation, which excludes food and energy. That hasn’t come down as much as headline prices. It was one of the reasons that deputy Governor Javier Guzman dissented from the August cut.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Martin in Mexico City at emartin21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.