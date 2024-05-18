(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s power grid operator Cenace declared an operational state of alert on Saturday, indicating the system’s available power is lagging below adequate levels.

The grid alert is nationwide, according to a statement published on its website.

Temperatures on Saturday in almost the entire country were expected to reach at least 35C (95F), with several states reaching 45C, according to Mexico’s meteorological service.

Cenace declared states of alert and emergency earlier this month after several Mexican cities suffered blackouts amid a heat wave.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated on Saturday what he said were 10 consecutive days of no service interruptions. Lopez Obrador congratulated workers from state electricity company CFE “even when there is greater demand because of the heat and more consumption in peak hours,” according to a post on the X platform.

CFE denied earlier this week that there was a power crisis in Mexico. The country’s power needs for the next five years are guaranteed because of upgrades and construction of several plants, company deputy director of hiring and services Miguel Lopez said.

