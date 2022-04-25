(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government is seeking a pact with private companies to limit price increases of basic items, in a bid to tame inflation that has failed to budge from two-decade highs, the president’s spokesman Jesus Ramirez told Bloomberg News.

The potential deal, which could be announced by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as early as Tuesday, aims to focus on the roughly 25 items that are part of Mexico’s basic basket of goods, Ramirez said in a phone interview, adding that it’s not yet decided which goods will be included in the agreement.

Lopez Obrador’s government has met with representatives of leading companies to discuss the plan, said two sources familiar with the talks, who asked not to be named discussing private conversations.

While higher inflation is hurting most governments around the world, Lopez Obrador has been particularly sensitive to price pressures on his working class base. Last year he announced price caps on cooking gas and his government has subsidized fuel prices using windfall income from soaring crude prices.

Inflation in Latin America’s second-largest economy reached 7.72% in early April, more than double the central bank’s 3% target, driven by food, gasoline and vacation costs. Lopez Obrador said earlier Monday that he will present a plan that will make prices of Mexican staples less exposed to the volatility of global food markets.

