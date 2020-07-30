(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economy sank the most on record in the second quarter, putting the pace of the recovery in doubt and posing a dire challenge to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Gross domestic product in the three months through June fell 17.3% compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary data. The result, the worst in data going back to 1993, came in slightly worse than the median estimate for a 17% drop from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

On an annual, non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP declined 18.9% during the quarter, the national statistics institute reported on its website Thursday, compared to a forecast of a 19.4% drop.

Latin America’s second-largest economy is expected to shrink close to 10% this year, representing its deepest recession since the Great Depression in 1932, according to analysts. Their forecasts have grown bleaker as Mexico continues to post records in new Covid-19 cases, putting the country on track to overtake the U.K. to have the world’s third-most deadly outbreak.

Lopez Obrador’s refusal to fund major stimulus to support companies, combined with the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, will consign Mexico to the slowest recovery among Latin America’s economies, said Carlos Serrano, chief economist at BBVA in Mexico City. While the government tried to start reopening the economy in June, cases have continued to rise, hampering those efforts, he said.

“The economy hit bottom in May, but there will be a slower recovery than other countries,” Serrano said before the release. “The policy response in terms of the health emergency has been a disaster. Mexico has not been able to flatten the curve and people continue to be very cautious about going out.”

