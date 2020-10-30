(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in at least three decades in the third quarter as manufacturing surged to meet strong U.S. demand, making up for part of the output lost during the pandemic.

Gross domestic product climbed 12% from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released by the national statistics institute on Friday. The result, the best in data going back to 1990, was in line with the 11.9% median estimate from economists in a Bloomberg survey.

On an annual, non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP declined 8.6% during the quarter compared to an 8.9% estimated drop.

The recovery is marred by low fourth-quarter projections and fears of a second coronavirus wave. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rebuffed economists’ calls for bigger government spending similar to other large countries, arguing that a lighter debt load will make it easier for Mexico to rebound. As a result, the economy is seen plummeting 10% this year, the most in almost a century.

“The fact that there’s been a good quarter shouldn’t make us think the road ahead is going to be easy,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, a Mexican brokerage, before the release. The prospect of a second wave “is generating a lot of uncertainty” while Mexico’s internal market is “very weak,” she said.

Industrial sectors, including mining, construction and manufacturing, grew 22% compared to the prior quarter, while agriculture, livestock and fishing industries expanded 7.4%. Service activities including commerce, transportation, financial and media gained 8.6% from the previous three months, according to the preliminary data.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.