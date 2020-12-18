(Bloomberg) -- Aristoteles Sandoval, the former governor of Mexico’s Jalisco state, was killed in an attack in the tourist hotspot of Puerto Vallarta, the latest sign of worsening insecurity shaking Latin America’s second-largest economy.

The assassination was confirmed in a tweet from the state’s current governor Enrique Alfaro in the early hours of Friday. The attack occurred after the politician went for dinner with three other people the night before, local authorities said.

While the cause of the attack is unknown, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Sandoval’s death will be investigated and that his administration will work closely with Jalisco, Mexico’s fourth most populous state, to bring the guilty parties to justice.

“This is a matter that will be investigated so that the cause, the motive is known and those responsible are punished,” Lopez Obrador said in a Friday press conference. “It’s up to the Jalisco authorities to carry out the investigation, but at all times we are willing to help.”

The killing adds to almost 32,000 homicides this year, the most on record for any January to November period, according to government data.

In a video, local authorities said that Sandoval had initially arrived to the resort city of Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Dec. 5 for a vacation with family and to conduct some business. He arrived at a restaurant around 10 p.m. on Thursday and was shot after he went to use the restroom a few hours later.

Sandoval, a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, left his post as governor two years ago and was guarded by a team of 15, authorities said. Jalisco is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent criminal groups.

